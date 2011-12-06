Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON Chancellor George Osborne will announce plans on Tuesday to make Britain's corporate tax system the most competitive in the G20 group of nations, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
In an overhaul of anti-avoidance rules Osborne is expected to say that companies' offshore operations will now only be caught by the British tax net in "situations that pose the highest risk of artificial diversion of UK profits," according to the FT.
The decision to exempt other situations comes after a consultation in which businesses said that increased compliance burdens might deter groups from basing their headquarters in the Britain.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Carol Bishopric)
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.