June 30 Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne will unveil plans to merge income tax and national insurance, as a key element of the next Conservative manifesto, the Times reported, citing sources.

The paper said Downing Street was actively considering the plan. (thetim.es/1iKEkVs)

Fears that merging of the two systems would lead to security concerns had caused Osborne to pull back from making an announcement in April, the paper said citing a source.

"We came within a whisker of doing this at the last budget, but in the end we decided against it," the Times quoted a source as saying.

"They are currently on two separate computer systems and we thought the risk was just too great. But it's something we could do in the next parliament."

