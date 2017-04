Arrangement of various world currencies including Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Swiss Franc and Russian Ruble pictured in Warsaw January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

GENEVA Companies sent $221 billion (150 billion pounds) in 2015 to "special purpose entities" in low tax zones such as Luxembourg and the Netherlands, but the flows reversed after new rules on abusive tax practices came in, a U.N. report said on Tuesday.

Investment flows to offshore financial centres, chiefly the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands, were $72 billion, roughly in line with historical averages, the report said.

