LONDON Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) said prospects for the British market in 2015 were "healthy" as it started the year with a record order book of 1.4 billion pounds, up 12 percent on a year ago.

"As we enter 2015, we are encouraged by the more balanced market conditions, with a lower rate of price growth, which should create a healthy and more sustainable housing market," said Chief Executive Pete Redfern.

The company said it had completed 12,454 homes in 2014, up 6 percent on 2013, with an average selling price up 11 percent to 234,000 pounds ($354,931), and had improved its operating margin by slightly more than 400 basis points.

