LONDON (IFR) - House builder Taylor Wimpey is expected to save approximately 8.3 million pounds in debt interest costs on an annual basis after drawing strong demand for a buyback offer on its outstanding 10.375 percent bond maturing in 2015.

The company said on Wednesday it would buy back 82.4 million pounds of the outstanding 250 million pound bond. It had initially set out to buy back approximately 60 million pounds of the bond when it launched the tender offer last week, but received tenders amounting to 117.2 million pounds by the expiration of the offer on Tuesday.

To entice investors, the company set a price range of 102-107 for the tender, which offered a premium to par bid levels on the bond prior to the announcement. The company will pay a final price agreed at 106 for all offers that have been accepted.

"The company has received cash proceeds from U.S. asset sales, and wanted to reduce the size of this bond which has a relatively high coupon. It's an efficient deployment of cash," said a source familiar with the transaction.

Taylor Wimpey sold its North American business to a group of private equity firms in March for $955 million to help cut its debt and focus on its UK business. It still has cash on balance sheet from the sale, which it could potentially use for acquisitions in the UK, the source said.

Fitch Ratings upgraded Taylor Wimpey by one notch to B+ in April, citing the improved operational and financial flexibility on the back of the sale.

"The purchase reduces the ongoing finance cost for the group and improves the efficiency of the capital structure whilst still retaining financial flexibility to participate in the land market as opportunities arise," said finance director Ryan Mangold.

Royal Bank of Scotland managed the buy-back, of which the once-off cost, including fees, of 5.2 million pounds will be treated as an exceptional charge in the 2011 income statement.

