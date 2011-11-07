LONDON Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey said trading in the busy Autumn selling period had been stable and it is on track to meet margin targets.

The UK's second-largest volume housebuilder by market value said its current order book for future completions stood at 6,265 homes, against 5,496 homes at the same point last year.

The group is targeting 10,000 sales for the year and said it is on track to deliver a double-digit percentage UK operating margin in 2012.

The group, which sold its North American business earlier this year, reported an average private net reservation of 0.55 sales per outlet for the second half to date, compared with 0.47 in the same period last year.

"Although mortgage availability remains restricted, we have seen an ongoing incremental improvement since the half year results," said the company in a statement on Monday.

This echoed comments from smaller peer Redrow last week who said reservations and prices were stable while underlying demand is set to increase despite tough macro conditions weighing on the sector.

But the housing market continues to tread water and housebuilders are facing further uncertainty as public spending cuts and rising unemployment dents confidence, a key factor in people buying new homes.

Taylor Wimpey posted a first-half pretax profit of 28.9 million pounds earlier this year, against a loss of 2.3 million in the same period last year.

Shares in Taylor Wimpey closed at 37.46 pence on Friday, valuing the company at approximately 1.1 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; editing by Rhys Jones)