LONDON Britain's third-largest housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) said a referendum in which Britons backed leaving the European Union has had no meaningful effect on its performance in the last month.

Taylor Wimpey, which posted a 12 percent rise in first-half pre-tax profits to 267 million pounds ($351 million), said it was too soon to see how the June 23 Brexit vote would affect the housing market in the months ahead but so far there had been no noticeable change in demand.

"One month on from the EU Referendum, current trading remains in line with normal seasonal patterns. Customer interest continues to be high, with a good level of visitors both to our developments and to our website," CEO Pete Redfern said.

