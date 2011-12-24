Singer Taylor Swift accepts the award for Favorite Female Country Artist at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Country singer Taylor Swift will lead a host of musicians collaborating with Oscar-winning artist T. Bone Burnett for a companion album to the upcoming film, "The Hunger Games."

Movie studio Lionsgate said on Friday that Burnett has joined forces with Swift, The Decemberists, Arcade Fire and The Civil Wars to create original songs for the film, set for release in March 2012.

"We are thrilled to have such a hauntingly beautiful companion album taking shape," said Joe Drake, co-COO of Lionsgate.

Swift and The Civil Wars' collaborated together on the single "Safe and Sound," which was released on iTunes on Friday and topped the iTunes songs chart.

"The Hunger Games," starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson, is based on the young adult series of novels, and tells the story of teenage boys and girls fighting to the death on a nationally televised event in a country called Panem, built on the remains of North America.

The film is set for release in U.S. theatres on March 23, 2012.

