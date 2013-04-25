LONDON British housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) said its sales since the start of the year were at the upper end of the firm's expectations, driven by an surge in interest after the government unveiled schemes to help struggling housebuyers.

The average private net reservation rate for the year to date was 0.67 sales per outlet, compared to 0.62 for the same period last year. Customer interest was 15 percent higher before the government introduced its schemes, and Taylor Wimpey said it had seen further increases since the announcement.

In March, Chancellor George Osborne pledged to provide and guarantee billions of pounds in loans to home buyers in a bid to boost construction and home ownership.

"Against a background of positive sentiment towards the housing market, we have seen an increase in visitor levels and reservations, driven by improved customer confidence and helped in recent weeks by the government's Budget announcements," Chief Executive Pete Redfern, said on Thursday.

"We do not forget, however, that the macro uncertainty which has characterised the last few years still remains and as such we retain a cautious approach," he said.

The value of the housebuilder's total order book was approximately 1.2 billion pounds since the start of the year, up over 18 percent compared to the same period in 2012.

This represents 7,355 homes, up 14 percent from end of the first quarter of 2012.

Shares in British house builders have surged over the past year as a strategy of buying land cheaply during the recession and building more family homes in the more affluent south of England helped them to report stronger profits.

Shares in Taylor Wimpey, which have risen by more than 90 percent over the past year to trade at about 1.37 times book value in line with the sector, closed at 94 pence on Thursday.

(Reporting By Dasha Afanasieva, Editing by Brenda Goh)