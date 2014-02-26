LONDON Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) said it would return 250 million pounds to shareholders over the next two years after Britain's recovering housing market helped the housebuilder's full-year profit jump by almost half.

The company said on Wednesday it planned to pay shareholders 50 million pounds in 2014 and 200 million pounds in 2015, with plans for further significant annual payments from 2016. It proposed a final dividend of 0.47 pence per share, giving a total for the year of 0.69 pence.

"We have now reached the point where the strategy is creating surplus cash," Taylor Wimpey said.

Britain's housing market recovery sped up last year after the government launched a scheme to help struggling house buyers to obtain mortgages, shoring up demand for the homes built by the likes of Taylor Wimpey.

Other housebuilders have been returning cash to shareholders on the back of this step up in buyer demand. Persimmon (PSN.L) on Tuesday brought forward its 1.9 billion pound capital return plan.

Jefferies analysts cheered the plans, saying that the structure was simpler and cash would be returned more quickly than they anticipated. "Should current market conditions persist, we expect that the ongoing cash return dividend could be in the region of 200-250 million pounds per annum."

Taylor Wimpey said its profit before tax and exceptional items for the year to December 31 rose 47.6 percent to 268.4 million pounds as revenue increased 13.7 percent to 2.3 billion pounds.

The company was expected to post pretax profits of 254-330.8 million pounds, against average revenues of 2.27 billion pounds, a Thomson Reuters survey of 14 analysts showed.

Taylor Wimpey's order book at February 23 stood at 1.49 billion pounds. It completed 11,696 homes over 2013, and said it was currently about 55 percent forward sold for 2015 completions.

($1 = 0.5994 British pounds)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Neil Maidment)