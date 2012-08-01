LONDON Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) is confident that a shortage of new homes will help to underpin the housing market and its results this year after reporting a 50 percent rise in first-half profits.

The company and its rivals Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) and Persimmon (PSN.L) are benefiting from a lack of available new homes and government schemes to spur the market, which have shored up demand despite a gloomy economic outlook and constrained mortgage lending.

"We're cautious on the wider world, but our own sector is looking very stable and there are some positives from government that have the potential to support the housing market going through the next 6-12 months," Chief Executive Pete Redfern told reporters on Wednesday.

He added that, assuming stable markets continued, the company expected to post 2012 full-year returns in line with its expectations and to achieve improved performance period on period.

Taylor Wimpey, Britain's second-largest builder by market value, said that group operating profit was 100.9 million pounds in the six months to July 1, against 67.2 million pounds in the same period last year.

Peel Hunt analyst Robin Hardy said the results were strong and could spark a rally in the company's share price, but that house builders remained vulnerable because demand was heavily skewed by the London housing market.

"We are not expecting a collapse but a slow deflation in prices and, though Taylor Wimpey's and the sector's earnings will continue to rise, they may not be as high as the market expects by mid-cycle around 2015," Hunt said.

At 9.22 a.m. British Time Taylor Wimpey shares, which have risen by more than 20 percent since the start of the year, were up 2.2 percent at 45.1 pence, valuing the company at 1.43 billion pounds.

Taylor Wimpey has focused on improving margins rather than volume and, like other builders, has sought to buy land at cheap prices and target stronger-performing parts of the country, such as London and southeast England.

Noting a report from mortgage lender Nationwide that said UK house prices suffered their biggest drop since 2009 last month, Redfern said that the company had not seen a "meaningful discernable trend" and considered price growth to be flat in the first half.

Group operating margin rose to 11.1 percent from 8.2 percent in the same period in last year and Redfern said the company expected to improve this to 15 percent within the next two to three years.

First-half pretax profit was 78.2 million pounds, against 28.9 million pounds last year.

ORDERS INCREASE

Taylor Wimpey completed 5,083 homes in the six months, up from 4,707 in the first half of last year, with the overall average selling prices of the completions rising to 176,000 pounds from 168,000 pounds.

Redfern said that market conditions in Spain, where the company has been building holiday homes for 54 years, were tough but that the company expects to turn a first-half loss into a full-year profit as it finishes building more homes in the second half.

The company's overall order book grew by 18 percent to 688 million pounds. It also declared an interim dividend of 0.19 pence per share, having not paid a dividend in the same period last year. The company had recommenced dividend payments in February with a 0.38 pence final dividend, its first payout since 2007.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by David Goodman)