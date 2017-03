The new Apple iPhone 6S and 6S Plus are displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the iPhone Upgrade program during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the features for new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Haptics - adding tactile feedback to an interface - is nothing new, but Apple's (AAPL.O) embrace of it is likely to prove a boon for many companies, including those developing the technology and suppliers.

TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES:

Haptic-related technology companies have been working on the field for 15 years or more. Others are more recent. They include:

IPHONE SUPPLIERS:

