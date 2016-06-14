The Cisco Systems logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

JERUSALEM Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) has invested $15 million (10.63 million pounds) in Israeli storage software start-up Elastifile, bringing total investment this year to $50 million, Elastifile said on Tuesday.

Elastifile, which helps enterprises scale out primary storage, has said the additional funds would enable it to aggressively market its technology that enables customers to expand the number of applications they can deploy on flash.

In January it raised $35 million in a second private funding round led by existing investors Battery Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)