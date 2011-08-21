DUBLIN Ireland's Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) will introduce Hawk-Eye technology on a two-year trial basis, the organisation's central council has decided.

The technology would be used to help officials rule on contentious scores in championship hurling and Gaelic football games at the Croke Park stadium in Dublin, starting in 2012, the governing body of the sports said on its website (www.gaa.ie).

Both games feature rugby-style goals and points can be scored by shooting the ball over the crossbar and between the posts. The ball often flies above the seven-metre height of the goalposts, making it difficult for officials to decide whether or not a shot went wide.

Soccer's world governing body FIFA is carrying out private tests of the technology and is expected to approve its use in the sport next year.

The GAA said the technology, already widely used in sports broadcasting and successfully implemented in tennis, would be tested for two years before a review was carried out.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Clare Fallon)