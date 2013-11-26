NEW YORK/TORONTO Teck Resources Ltd TCKb.TO, Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N), private equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) and a firm led by the former head of Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) are working together on a bid for Glencore Xstrata's (GLEN.L) Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, according to several people familiar with the matter.

China's Minmetals has so far been seen as the front runner for the $5.9 billion (£3.64 billion) project after Chinalco (3668.HK), the largest aluminium producer in China, dropped out of the race.

The next round of bids for Las Bambas is due next month, according to several sources.

Teck, Blackstone and Magris Resources, a firm led by former Barrick CEO Aaron Regent, declined to comment. A spokesman for Newmont was not immediately reachable for comment.

