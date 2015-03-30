TORONTO Teck Resources TCKb.TO denied reports on Monday that it was in discussions with Chilean copper miner Antofagasta (ANTO.L) on a potential merger.

Bloomberg reported on Monday afternoon that Teck, a diversified Canadian miner, and Antofagasta were exploring a merger that would create one of the world's biggest copper producers, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

Teck denied any talks and said there are no other corporate developments that justify any significant movement in its share price. Teck's stock had soared 14 percent to C$19.90 after the Bloomberg report.

(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)