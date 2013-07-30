LONDON Data centre operator Telecity said on Tuesday it planned to expand further across Europe as the growth in internet usage drives demand for capacity.

The British group owns data centres in business hubs such as London, Amsterdam and Milan, where multiple Internet connections provide near failsafe bases for IT infrastructure for retailers, banks, social media sites and video-on-demand providers.

Telecity said it had opened new data centre capacity in London and Helsinki in the six months to June 30, which, along with the acquisition of Istanbul-based data centre provider Sadece, helped boost capacity to 90 megawatts from 76.

The firm, which provides several different kinds of computing and data-related services to corporate clients, has also lined up new capacity in Stockholm and Amsterdam.

Chief Executive Michael Tobin said the group was confident about the second half of the year and was working to expand both in to new markets, particularly Eastern Europe, and increase capacity in existing markets.

"It is hard to imagine we are going to be doing less online tomorrow than we did yesterday," he told Reuters.

"We try to focus investment on the core hubs of internet traffic ... As we fill up the sites we are in a constant process of the challenging and lengthy role of opening new capacity in each market."

Announcing a 40 percent year-on-year increase in interim dividend to 3.5 pence per share, Telecity reported first half adjusted core earnings of 73.8 million pounds, up 17.8 percent on the same period last year.

Liberum Capital said in a note that price growth was slowing, however, and competitors Equinix and Interxion were also adding significant capacity in Telecity's target markets.

Shares in Telecity were down 5.9 percent to 928.5 pence by 08:32 a.m.