Telecom Plus Plc (TEP.L) - a British supplier of gas, phone, internet and electricity services through its Utility Warehouse business - raised its interim dividend and forecast a nearly 50 percent jump in full-year profit, citing strong customer growth.

Shares of the company rose as much as 9 percent to 1,371 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

Telecom Plus said it would raise its interim dividend to 19 pence per share from 16, and forecast an adjusted pretax profit of 63 million pounds for the year ending March.

The profit forecast was in line with market expectations.

Telecom Plus's business allows households and businesses to save money by buying all their utility services through a single provider.

The company said it had 565,372 customers at the end of September, a rise of 6.5 percent from the end of March, while service numbers rose about 6.8 percent to 2.03 million.

"The strength in momentum in the first quarter update continues," FinnCap analyst Andrew Darley said.

The rise in customer numbers and service numbers was all the more impressive given competition from smaller independent utility suppliers who benefit more from falling wholesale prices, Darley added.

Telecom Plus said it appointed Nick Schoenfeld as chief financial officer, replacing Chris Houghton, who left earlier this month.

Schoenfeld, who will join the board in the new year, was previously group finance director of privately held investment group Hanover Acceptances.

Telecom Plus's shares were up 7.3 percent at 1,347.23 pence at 12:25 p.m. BST. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had fallen about 29 percent since the start of the year.

The company will release its half-year results on Nov. 19.

