Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
WELLINGTON New Zealand's Telecom Ltd TEL.NZ said on Monday it would acquire privately-owned local IT infrastructure and data centre company Revera Limited for NZ$96.5 million (52.8 million pounds).
Telecom said the acquisition would strengthen its ability to provide IT services to businesses, particularly cloud and data centre services.
It said the deal would be funded from current cash and borrowing facilities. Revera had revenues of around NZ$50 million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of NZ$13 million, which was expected to grow by about 15 percent in the next 12 months.
Shares in Telecom closed at NZ$2.565 on Friday.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.