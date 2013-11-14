Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
MILAN Telefonica will not exercise a call option to increase to 100 percent its stake in Telco, the holding company that controls Telecom Italia, the chairman of the Spanish telecoms group told an Italian daily on Thursday.
"The structure of the new accords is very clear: Telefonica cannot own more than 49 percent of Telco," Cesar Alierta was quoted as saying in financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
"We have no intention of exercising the call (option)."
Telefonica reached a deal in September with other shareholders in Telco allowing it to gradually take over the investment vehicle.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.