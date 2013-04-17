Google backs UK-based payments company Currencycloud
NEW YORK Alphabet Inc's venture arm has invested in Currencycloud, a UK startup that provides technology to enable businesses to provide cross-border payments services to their customers.
ROZZANO, Italy Telecom Italia shareholders approved the executive pay package plan with a majority of 67.9 percent on Wednesday, Chairman Franco Bernabe said.
Several proxy advisory firms, including the influential ISS, had recommended a vote against the remuneration plan, citing high severance packages.
Bernabe said 31.9 percent of the shareholders' annual assembly had voted against the pay plan, which was approved by the board.
About 44.4 of the company's share capital was registered at the meeting on Wednesday.
Advice by proxy firms is normally followed by many foreign institutional investors, which hold about half of Telecom Italia's share capital.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
WASHINGTON Republicans in the U.S. Congress are moving to repeal regulations adopted by the Obama administration in October that would have subjected internet service providers to stricter scrutiny than websites to protect customers' private data.
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc bounced back on Wednesday following a steep selloff while an initial rush to short sell the stock appeared to be slowing.