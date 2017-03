MILAN Trading in Telecom Italia shares was suspended after the stock soared 9.6 percent on Milan's bourse after takeover speculation on Thursday.

Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, AT&T and America Movil have all made contact with current shareholders in the heavily indebted telecoms group, a source told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Telecom Italia shares resumed trading. At were 1401 GMT they were up 9.1 percent, outperforming the European telecoms index, which rose 1.26 percent on the day.

(Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)