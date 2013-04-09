FRANKFURT/MILAN Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa 0013.HK is in talks to buy up to 29.9 percent of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) in a deal that would radically alter the power base at Italy's leading phone company, two sources familiar with the negotiations said.

Hutchison is looking at buying out three Italian investors in Telecom Italia's controlling company and could pay about double the current market price for their stakes to become the biggest shareholder in the debt-laden operator.

Telecom Italia's shares have been languishing near historic lows as the group fights against falling margins in crisis-hit Italy and the cooling off of its other main market, Brazil.

But Hutchison will have to win over main investors and the Italian treasury, which has veto powers over takeover deals.

Under the plan outlined in a memorandum of understanding presented to Chairman Franco Bernabe, Hutchison would transfer its local mobile business 3 Italia, which analysts value at 1.5-2 billion euros, to Telecom Italia in exchange for shares.

This would cut the number of Italy's mobile phone operators from four to three, possibly leading to antitrust requirements since the new group would control 46 percent of this market.

In addition, the Hong Kong-based group is offering to buy a combined 11 percent stake owned by Italian financial services groups Generali (GASI.MI), Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) through controlling company Telco at a price that could be close to a book value of 1.2 euros a share.

"This is on the radar of the involved parties and will be discussed at an April 11 board meeting. But such a deal will not be struck in a week, so do not expect any decisions from that meeting," said one of the two sources. "From embryonic talks to a fully negotiated deal, that takes months."

TELEFONICA QUESTION

Hutchison Whampoa may also buy shares held by other investors, one of the sources said, adding that it was unclear whether Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) - which is the largest shareholder in Telco with 46.2 percent - wants to sell its shares.

The second source said Telefonica's initial reaction was cool to the idea of Hutchison investing in Telecom Italia, against which it competes in Latin America.

"Market conditions have profoundly changed since Telefonica invested in Telecom Italia in 2007. It does not make any sense for Telefonica to continue to invest in the Italian operator. But they are not going to exit by simply selling to the Chinese," said a source close to Telco.

Telecom Italia and IntesaSanpaolo were not immediately available for comment. Hutchison Whampoa, Mediobanca, Generali and Telefonica declined to comment.

Shares in Telecom Italia, which is currently worth around 10 billion euros on the market, jumped 5 percent at the opening following the Hutchison reports and were still up 3.2 percent at 0.59 euros at 1100 BST.

Sources close to Telco said its shareholders had not been informed, whether formally or informally, of the bid details.

"The price, if confirmed, is interesting as it pays a premium. But this cannot be the only criteria for a decision to sell," said one of the sources.

Italian shareholders in Telco are looking to offload their Telecom Italia shares, which have forced them to make multiple write downs as they continued to decrease in value.

However, these shareholders are keen to make sure that any new buyer has a business plan that won't result in losses of jobs in core market Italy, where a deep recession has sent youth unemployment to record highs.

Last year these shareholders turned down a 3-billion-euro cash injection by Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, who was valuing the shares at 0.7 euros each.

(Writing by Lisa Jucca in Milan, additional repoeting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Stamp)