Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
ROME A direct investment by state-owned holding group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) in Italian phone company Telecom Italia is not on the agenda, junior minister Antonio Catricala said on Monday.
"I don't that is a topic yet on the agenda," Catricala told reporters on the sidelines of a telecoms conference in Rome.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.