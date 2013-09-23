ROME A direct investment by state-owned holding group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) in Italian phone company Telecom Italia is not on the agenda, junior minister Antonio Catricala said on Monday.

"I don't that is a topic yet on the agenda," Catricala told reporters on the sidelines of a telecoms conference in Rome.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Lisa Jucca)