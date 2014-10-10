European shares gain on basic resource, oil stocks; Zodiac plummets
LONDON European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
MILAN Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Friday the phone group was not working on any joint project with Mediaset (MS.MI), rejecting a press report it could look at acquiring the broadcaster's pay-TV business.
"We have no common project with Mediaset," Recchi said when contacted by Reuters to comment on the latest speculation regarding the company.
Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday that Mediaset could transfer its Mediaset Premium unit in exchange for a stake in Telecom Italia.
Recchi also said Telecom Italia was focused on its business plan, which was unveiled almost one year ago by CEO Marco Patuano, and reiterated that Brazil was a strategic market for the group.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 3 percent, putting the lender on track to be back in private ownership within the next few months.
TOKYO/BERLIN Germany will press G20 members to sign off on a set of principles including free trade at this week's meeting of the group's financial leaders, in what the Trump administration may perceive as a challenge to its more protectionist stance.