MILAN Shares in Telecom Italia fell more than 2.5 percent in morning trade on Friday after the regulator tentatively approved lower fees for rivals to use its fixed-line copper network.

The decision by AGCOM sparked criticism from the Italian phone company which said the cut would put at risk the planned spin-off of its fixed-line access network and reduce its results by 110 million euros (94.4 million pounds).

"The most worrisome element is represented by possible repercussions on the network separation plan," ICBPI analyst Stefano Vulpiani said in a note.

The spin-off would allow Telecom Italia to sell a stake in the newly created network company, valued at 12-15 billion euros, and raise cash to cut debt and fund investment.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)