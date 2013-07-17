MILAN A Milan court handed the chairman of tyre maker Pirelli PECI.MI, Marco Tronchetti Provera, a 20 month suspended jail sentence on Wednesday in a case involving the use of Telecom Italia's (TLIT.MI) data to spy on Italy's elite.

Tronchetti Provera, one of Italy's most prominent businessmen who was head of Telecom Italia from 2001 to 2006, was convicted on charges of receiving illegal information from stolen phone data in 2004. He was also ordered to pay 900,000 euros to the telecoms company.

A lawyer for Tronchetti Provera, who denies any wrongdoing, said there was "no logic" in the verdict and that he would appeal. The sentence will not take effect until the appeal process is exhausted.

The case centers on accusations that some Telecom Italia employees spied on Italian public figures by stealing sensitive data.

Tronchetti Provera was not in court. In the past he has repeatedly said Telecom Italia had reported the suspected abuse to the authorities and had seen its reputation damaged as a result.

($1 = 0.7612 euros)

(Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Holmes)