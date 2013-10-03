A Telecom Italia phone booth is pictured in front of St Peter's Basilica in Rome September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN Telecom Italia has temporarily assigned to its chief operating officer Marco Patuano all the powers as chief executive held by Franco Bernabe who resigned as executive chairman at a board meeting on Thursday, the company said.

Deputy Chairman Aldo Minucci will become chairman on a temporary basis, the company said in a statement on Thursday, adding it had started to look for a new permanent chairman.

Telecom Italia also said it had approved a severance package of 3.7 million euros ($5.04 million) for Bernabe who will also receive a extra 2.9 million euros as part of a 12-month non-competition agreement. The total cost is 6.6 million euros.

Telecom Italia also named Angelo Provasoli, chairman of RCS MediaGroup, as board member.

