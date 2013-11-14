Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
MILAN Shares in Telecom Italia opened 1 percent higher on Thursday after the telecoms operator said it had agreed to sell its entire stake in Telecom Argentina to Fintech Group for $960 million.
At 0801 GMT, the stock was up 0.74 percent at 0.68 euros, compared with a 0.8 percent rise in Milan's FTSE MIB blue-chip index.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.