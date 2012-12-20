MILAN Prosecutors in Milan have asked for Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and 89 people to stand trial in connection with a probe into fake SIM cards issued between 2007 and 2009, judicial sources said on Thursday.

Prosecutors estimate the fraud to have generated 130 million euros (105 million pounds) in illegal profits for Telecom Italia and to have concerned more than half a million SIM cards, the sources said.

In March prosecutors notified 99 people - including three managers and 11 employees of Telecom Italia as well as dealers in 66 SIM card shops - of the investigation.

Telecom Italia was not immediately available to comment.

It has previously said it had taken all necessary measures to "eliminate the phenomenon" and has fired the 14 employees under investigation.

The head of Telecom Italia's Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes (TIMP3.SA) resigned earlier this year over a separate probe into irregular SIM cards, some of which were issued to deceased or non-existent individuals to inflate sales figures.

