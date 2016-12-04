Businessman Michael Rake speaks in favour of staying in the EU at a Brexit debate called 'The Morning After the Vote', hosted by Thomson Reuters at Clifford Chance, in London, Britain, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON BT must improve its customer service and press ahead with moves to make Openreach, the division that supplies broadband to millions of homes and businesses, independent, Chairman Michael Rake said on Sunday.

Britain's telecoms regulator will go to the European Commission to try to force BT to legally separate Openreach, it said last month, in a major reform aimed at spurring investment in the country's ageing network.

"Everyone is frustrated because they want superfast broadband today ... we understand that and we're committing to deliver it," Rake told ITV's Peston on Sunday television programme.

"The point that I think is something that we have to work on is customer service, which has not in the industry as a whole been good enough nor is it with us, and we are doing a lot to improve that."

