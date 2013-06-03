A person uses the new Blackberry Z10 device at a Rogers store in Toronto February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

OTTAWA Canadians will be able to cancel their cellphone contracts after two years without penalty, instead of the three years that is the industry standard now, under a mandatory wireless code announced by the country's telecom watchdog on Monday.

Critics have long held that Canada's three providers that have almost the entire market, BCE Inc, Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp, impose customer contracts that are too stringent.

The code takes effect on December 2.

The new code, drafted by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, also contains features designed to prevent consumers from being surprised with nightmare bills for hundreds or thousands of dollars in additional charges.

It requires providers to cap roaming charges once they reach C$100 (63.4 pounds) within a single monthly billing cycle, and additional data charges at C$50, unless the customer consents to pay additional charges.

What the telecoms companies would do is inform the customers that they are about to hit their limit, at which time their service would be suspended unless express consent is given to go over.

The code, drawn up after thousands of submissions from Canadians, also will give customers the right to unlock their devices, though at rates specified by the company.

For customers with subsidized devices, the company must let them unlock their devices within 90 days of the start of the contract; for those with unsubsidized devices, the unlocking would be upon request.

Though Canadians pay some of the highest wireless fees in the world, in the companies' defence is the fact that they provide coverage in the second largest country in the world, with relatively sparse population.

At a telecoms conference in Toronto on Monday, Rogers said it was happy to see a national code now being put into place.

"Canadians should have across the country one code that defines the standards they can expect," said Rob Bruce, president of communications at Rogers.

In early trading on Monday, BCE and Telus shares were up while Rogers was slightly down.

(With additional reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto)