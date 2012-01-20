PARIS Europe's telecom shares have long been seen as safe houses when the wolf is at the door, but recession, fierce competition and costly network upgrades are huffing and puffing at their capacity to pay generous dividends.

The first walls came down when Telefonica (TEF.MC) and Telekom Austria (TELA.VI) cut their dividends in December, breaking a taboo in a sector that has compensated investors for low growth with high dividend yields.

Now analysts say KPN (KPN.AS), France Telecom FTE.PA, Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and Portugal Telecom PTC.LS could be next to cut payouts for this year or next.

With lower dividends, the traditional operators, especially the former state-owned monopolies saddled with high costs and debt, have little left to woo equity investors.

Unlike U.S. peers such as AT&T and Verizon, Europe's telcos have not yet managed to translate consumers' growing appetite for smartphones and tablet computers into profit. Competition is pushing mobile prices down in many markets, while the need to invest heavily in fibre broadband buildouts and new fourth generation mobile networks is pressing.

"The sector is looking at a slow decline over time, so it's hard to consider that a safe haven," said Bruno Grandsard, a portfolio manager at Axa Investment Management.

"If the world is falling apart like 2008 after Lehman Brothers collapsed, then sure, you own them, otherwise I don't see any of the big telecom incumbents as an attractive proposition."

