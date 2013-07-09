FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
LONDON A decision on who will acquire Finnish mobile phone company DNA DNA.UL is expected in coming weeks after a handful of private equity firms submitted final-round bids, banking sources said on Tuesday.
Apax APAX.UL, Bain Capital, EQT (EQT.N) and Providence all submitted bids on Monday for DNA, bankers said, which could fetch around 1.3 billion euros (£1.1 billion) in a sale process run by UBS UBSN.VX.
BC Partners BCPRT.UL had been close to the process but did not place a final bid, bankers said.
Apax, Bain, BC Partners and Providence declined comment, while EQT and DNA were not immediately available.
UBS has put together a financing debt package, which gives would-be buyers confidence that funds are available for a deal of just under 1 billion euros, equivalent to around 5 times DNA's 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 191 million euros, bankers said.
Other banks are putting together rival debt packages and are eager to fund the deal following a lack of takeover activity this year.
Which buyout house wins the auction will depend on whether the debt package is made up solely of high-yield bonds or a mixture of leveraged loans and subordinated debt, bankers said.
DNA is controlled by companies who were previously local phone carriers in Finland. The largest shareholder is Finda Group, which owns close to 33 percent. A listing for up to half of DNA's shares on the Helsinki stock exchange, allowing owners to sell part of their holdings, is also an option.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT After more than a year of negotiations, Deutsche Boerse got only 30 minutes notice on Sunday from the London Stock Exchange that their planned merger was effectively over, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.