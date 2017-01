SAO PAULO Amos Genish has stepped down as chief executive officer of Telefonica Brasil SA (VIVT4.SA), two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Sunday.

Genish will be replaced by executive Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the matter is sensitive. Genish has decided to step down for unspecified personal reasons, the sources said.

Telefonica Brasil is the local subsidiary of Spain's Telefonica SA, and is the owner of Brazil's largest wireless carrier. The company declined to comment.

