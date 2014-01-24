Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
MADRID Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) is in talks to refinance some 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion) of debt to prepare for possible acquisitions, particularly in Brazil, Expansion reported.
The company, one of Europe's most heavily indebted telecoms operators, is in talks with creditors to lower the cost and extend the maturity of a 3 billion euro loan, the newspaper said, citing unnamed financial sources.
It is also studying paying off another 2 billion euros of debt with proceeds from the sale of its Czech business.
A Telefonica spokesman could not confirm the report.
The company sold a string of assets in 2013 aimed at reducing debt and improving its credit ratings.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.