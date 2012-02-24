MADRID Telefonica (TEF.MC) was more cautious about its growth prospects in the year ahead after restructuring costs and slowing revenues contributed to a halving of the Spanish telecom group's net profit for 2011.

Under pressure to reduce a 57 billion euros (48 billion pounds) debt mountain in a sluggish economic climate, Telefonica said on Thursday it now sees revenues growing at least 1 percent in the year ahead, at the bottom end of a three-year range seen a year ago.

It also kept unchanged its closely-watched dividend, and its

debt-to-core earnings (OIBDA) ratio target at 2.35 times. At present, net debt to OIBDA is at 2.46 times.

Profit at the euro zone's largest telecom fell 47 percent to 5.40 billion euros, exceeding a forecast for 4.46 billion in a Reuters poll thanks to an unexpected accounting gain related to last year's purchase of Brazil's Vivo VIVO4.SA. Revenues were in line with expectations, up 3.5 percent.

Telefonica is struggling to convince sceptical investors that a December dividend cut is enough for it to meet a tough debt reduction programme while revenue growth is weak.

Some analysts noted that the company had now rejigged its debt guidance slightly, and even so had barely met its previously stated criteria for net debt plus commitments to be no more than 2.5 times OIBDA.

"We would not expect a positive reaction to these numbers, if anything because of the change in criteria of the net financial debt/OBITDA ratio vs. the previous formulation in order to meet guidance, the weak guidance in 2012, and the worsening of key performance indicators in Spain," said JB Capital markets in a note to clients.

Others were more upbeat, however, arguing that negative sentiment has been overdone.

"We suspect investors have been excessively bearish on Telefonica, especially on their domestic market, and (these results) should offer some relief," said Societe Generale credit analyst Juliano Hiroshi Torii, highlighting a slightly better performance in Spain.

"The guidance for leverage, especially, sees some deleveraging this year, which is also better than a lot of investors expect," he added. SocGen has a buy recommendation on Telefonica's bonds.

Telefonica shares were up 0.4 percent at 0955 GMT in a 0.5 pct firmer European telecoms index .SXKP.

Profit at the telecom was dampened by the unflattering comparison with a one-off gain of 3.5 billion euros in 2010, an accounting profit after the purchase of the remainder of Brazilian mobile unit Vivo.

The former Spanish monopoly last year shelled out 2.7 billion euros to cut 20 percent of its Spanish workforce, an attempt to offset a decline in revenues driven by the defection of hundreds of thousands of once-safe clients to cheaper competitors.

With Spanish unemployment at 23 percent and the economy headed for recession this year, Telefonica will remain under pressure in its home market, which accounts for 27 percent of revenues, for the time being.

Spanish revenues fell 7.6 percent in 2011, offset by a 13.5 percent rise in Latin American revenues.

Telefonica had previously given guidance for the 2010-2013 period of 1 percent to 4 percent organic growth in revenue and "limited" erosion of its OBITDA margin from 38 percent in 2010.

Amid the difficulty of paying down its large debt with only modest revenue growth, analysts have begun again to talk about the need for asset sales.

However given the weakness of the European economy and the difficulty of getting a good price for assets -- as the postponed sale of call centre unit Atento last year demonstrates -- some think further dividend reduction is inevitable.

Some other European telecoms have resorted to cutting dividends, as Telefonica did in December, given the poor outlook for revenues as the euro zone struggles with a debt crisis.

France Telecom FTE.PA earlier this week cut its dividend and put off a share buyback, and Netherlands operator KPN (KPN.AS) made similar adjustments. Germany's Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) however stuck with its dividend promise, despite a profit warning.

(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Nigel Davies and Hans-Juergen Peters)