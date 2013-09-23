Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
MADRID The British government has awarded a further contract as part of its multi-billion pound smart meters programme, designed to link electricity and gas meters to supplier systems in a network that could cut bills and create jobs.
Spanish telecoms company Telefonica said on Monday one of its British affiliates had won a 1.5 billion pounds contract to provide telecom services over the next 15 years as part of the programme.
Britain's government wants most of the country's homes to have smart meters by the end of the decade in a programme which aims to replace existing gas and electricity meters, saving the average household an estimated 65 pounds a year.
Earlier this month it awarded Centrica Plc's British Gas unit, together with technology company Landis+Gyr, a 600 million pound deal to supply most of the 16 million smart meters involved.
Smart meters measure total gas and electricity usage in real time and send the information directly to the utilities company using wireless technology similar to a mobile phone.
Telefonica has won two of three contracts to provide telecom services for the Department of Energy and Climate Change's Smart Metering Implementation Programme (SMIP), the company said.
The affiliate, Telefonica Digital, will provide the infrastructure to connect the meters in the south and midlands of Britain and will use the mobile network Telefonica already has in place.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.