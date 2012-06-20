Unilever, Lloyds help FTSE edge higher
LONDON Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and Unilever promised a far-reaching review.
MADRID Spanish telecoms group Telefonica (TEF.MC) has no plans to interfere in a hostile bid for Dutch peer KPN (KPN.AS) by Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX), a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
"They're not going to get involved," the source told Reuters on Wednesday.
Telefonica has been considered a possible white knight for KPN's German business, E-Plus, which the Dutch company has said it could sell in a renewed attempt to persuade shareholders to reject Slim's $3 (1.90 pounds).
NEW YORK Oil prices fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday on expectations of another surge in U.S. inventories, retreating from multi-week highs hit in the previous session after OPEC signalled optimism over its deal with other producers to curb output.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group signalled a complete recovery from the financial crisis on Wednesday with its highest full-year profit in a decade, boosting the British government's ambition to return it to full private ownership in the next few months.