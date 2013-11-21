The headquarters of the Dutch telecom company Royal KPN are seen in The Hague October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Nijhuis

BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators will decide by December 20 whether to hand over Telefonica Deutschland's proposed 8.6 billion-euro (7.2 billion pounds) bid for KPN's German unit E-Plus to Germany for regulatory review, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The move came a day after the German antitrust authority, the Bundeskartellamt, said it was the appropriate body to examine the deal which solely affects the German mobile telecoms market.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in September that the European Union watchdog was the more logical agency given the size of the two companies and the importance of their business.

The planned takeover would reduce the number of mobile telecoms operators in Europe's biggest market from four to three.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)