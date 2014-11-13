MADRID Spain's competition watchdog CNMC said on Thursday it had opened an in-depth antitrust investigation into telecom giant Telefonica's (TEF.MC) acquisition of media group Prisa's (PRS.MC) pay-TV firm Distribuidora de Television (DTS).

In May Prisa agreed to sell 56 percent of DTS, known as Canal+ in Spain, to Telefonica, in a deal that would now give it full control over the TV group.

"The Telefonica/DTS deal could significantly hinder competition in the markets related to paid television, audiovisual content and electronic communications services," the CNMC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Sarah White)