MADRID Spanish telecoms group Telefonica (TEF.MC) on Wednesday said it could not rule out new asset sales as a way to cut debt and meet a year-end target of below 43 billion euros (34.15 billion pounds).

"In order to get to the 43 billion euros target we will need to comply with some non-organic options: big portfolio management or big financial measures like a hybrid (debt issuance)," said Chief Financial Officer Angel Vila in a conference call with analysts.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)