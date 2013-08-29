PRAGUE The Czech units of Telefonica and T-Mobile have launched talks on consolidation of their second and third generation mobile phone networks across the Czech Republic, Telefonica said on Thursday.

The company said the project would significantly expand their previous agreement in under which the firms have been sharing part of their 3G networks.

A Telefonica Czech Republic spokesman said the firms would split up the country of 10.5 million people into two geographical areas, each serviced by one of the operators, leading to cost savings. It would involve thousands of transmission stations, he said.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)