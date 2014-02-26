The headquarters of German mobile phone operator E-Plus Group is pictured in Duesseldorf July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT German telecoms operator Telefonica Deutschland said it expected to receive on Wednesday objections from the European Commission to its 8.6 billion euro (7.07 billion pounds) acquisition of KPN's German E-Plus unit.

Telefonica Deutschland's co-Chief Executive Markus Haas told analysts the company would closely examine the document.

Earlier this month, people familiar with the matter had told Reuters that the European Union antitrust regulator would object to the proposed bid for E-Plus, which would reduce the number of mobile providers in Europe's biggest market from four to three.

Telefonica Deutschland is controlled by Spain's Telefonica.

(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Christoph Steitz and Harro ten Wolde)