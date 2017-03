FRANKFURT Telefonica Deutschland is open to look into opportunities to work with KPN's E-Plus, Chief Strategy Officer Markus Haas told Reuters.

"If there are options, we will examine them carefully. We have an obligation to our shareholders," Haas said when asked about plans for a merger with E-Plus, adding that at the moment there were no talks.

"A combination of two networks in Germany can bring huge synergies, which examples in other countries show," Haas said.

(Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Harro ten Wolde)