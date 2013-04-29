FRANKFURT Telefonica Deutschland said it was open to ways it can join up with KPN's German business in an effort to cut costs and improve pricing power for the two highly indebted telecoms operators.

Telefonica and KPN, Germany's third and fourth largest telecom operators, are trying to close the gap with bigger rivals, Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone, which each hold a third of the market.

"If there are options, we will examine them carefully. We have an obligation to our shareholders," Telefonica Deutschland's chief strategy officer Markus Haas said in an interview when asked about a merger with KPN's E-Plus.

He said that there were no active talks at present.

KPN was not immediately available to comment, but chief executive Eelco Blok told analysts last week that the Dutch-based company was still interested in cooperation in the German market "when, of course, it creates value for our customers."

Telefonica and KPN have been in talks about cooperation in the German mobile market in the past.

One Telefonica Deutschland shareholder, who declined to be named, said the timing of any tie-up was more favourable this year than last, when the merger failed due to the economic crisis in Spain.

"If it weren't for that, Germany would already have only three players," he said.

After the talks collapsed last year Telefonica listed about 20 percent of shares in the German unit on the stock exchange.

Executives of both companies, which each have around 16 percent of the German market, have said any form of cooperation would yield significant synergies.

"A combination of two networks in Germany can bring huge synergies, which examples in other countries show," Haas said.

Telefonica already shares networks with competitors in Britain, Mexico and Brazil.

Haas echoed remarks from Eduardo Navarro, Telefonica's director of strategy and alliances, who last week said market pressures are steering European phone companies toward more agreements.

Any deal would have to reflect the new balance between the two challengers in the German market, which according to analysts has shifted in the favour of Telefonica, since KPN did not manage to get its hands on valuable 4G mobile spectrum in the 800 megahertz band, leaving it at a disadvantage.

Without the 800 megahertz band it will be less easy for KPN to handle the vast data volumes that consumers and businesses use on smartphones and tablets.

That is reflected in a market capitalization of 6.7 billion euros $8.73 billion (5.63 billion pounds) for Telefonica Deutschland and 6.5 billion for KPN, which received less than a third of its revenue from Germany and just below a fifth of its operating result.

(Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Louise Heavens)