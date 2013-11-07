FRANKFURT Telefonica Deutschland reported a drop in its operating income, dragged lower by promotions to add mobile subscribers in the highly competitive German mobile market.

Third-quarter operating income before depreciation and amortisation fell 14 percent to 292 million euros ($395 million), the company said on Thursday.

Mobile operators are in a fierce battle for German customers, who are catching up with the rest of Europe in switching to smartphones from basic mobiles.

Telefonica Deutschland, which is in the process of buying KPN's German unit E-Plus, said third quarter revenues dropped 7 percent to 1.23 billion euros.

The company, controlled by Telefonica, said it expected 2013 core operating margin to be at or below last year's level.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)