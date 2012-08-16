VIENNA Telekom Austria (TELA.VI) warned on full-year results on Thursday as price competition intensified in a tough economic environment, sending shares in a company at the heart of Carlos Slim's first venture into Europe down some 6 percent.

The telecom operator said it could not maintain its forecast for roughly flat sales and core profit amid price wars in its most important markets and a regulatory regime that restricts fees it can charge other operators and roaming customers.

"Due to these negative effects, the outlook had to be revised," said Chief Financial Officer Hans Tschuden.

However Telekom Austria stuck to its dividend target of 0.38 euros per share - unlike Dutch KPN (KPN.AS), Slim's other big European bet, which slashed its dividend last month after a weak performance in its domestic market.

South American telecoms group America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N), which is controlled and led by Slim, bought 28 percent of KPN and agreed to buy 21 percent of Telekom Austria in June to establish a beachhead in Europe amid depressed valuations.

Both operators are struggling in their domestic markets, and have seen their share price drop further since Slim - known as a shrewd, long-term investor with an eye for a company in trouble - agreed to pay a total of about $4 billion (2.5 billion pounds) for the two stakes.

Telekom Austria shares fell more than 6 percent and by 04:01 p.m. British time were down 5.6 percent at 6.94 euros, well below the 9.50 euros per share that Slim agreed to pay investors Ronny Pecik and Naguib Sawiris in June, when it was trading around 8 euros.

Still, the stock is only just off an 11 year low of 6.62 euros that it hit last month, and Slim is unlikely to be fazed by a single set of quarterly results.

America Movil's Chief Financial Officer Carlos Garcia Moreno said in June his company was prepared for short-term turbulence.

"Clearly, Europe has a number of challenges that they have to face in the short term. But we think that with a long-term perspective, valuations in Europe today appear to be attractive, probably even more so than in other markets," he told investors.

Austria's Economy Ministry could yet block Slim's Telekom Austria stake acquisition, under rules that restrict non-European ownership of strategic companies.

But Telekom Austria Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter expressed confidence that the bid - which looks even more generous after Thursday's warning - would go through.

"It looks like positive signals from the political side," he told journalists on the sidelines of a news conference.

Ametsreiter said Telekom Austria welcomed Slim's telecoms expertise and commitment, saying he had never known the billionaire to make an investment shorter than 23 years.

UNLIMITED OFFERS

Austria, a country of 8.3 million, has four telecoms operators who compete fiercely for customers who can afford to be extremely price-conscious.

Hutchison 3G 0013.HK, the smallest of the four, is trying to buy second-smallest Orange FTE.PA, but European regulators are carrying out an in-depth investigation of the deal and Hutchison said on Wednesday progress was slow.

Telekom Austria's second-quarter Austrian revenues fell 8.4 percent, contributing to an overall drop in quarterly revenues of 4.2 percent to 1.06 billion euros ($1.30 billion) - which still beat analysts' forecasts.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also fell 4.2 percent to 365 million euros, beating a weighted average forecast of 346 million euros given by Thomson Reuters StarMine.

"Our greatest concern is the deterioration within the Austrian mobile business," said analyst Andrew Hogley of Espirito Santo, which rates Telekom Austria a "sell".

"Competition has intensified over recent months following the launch of unlimited offers by Orange at a low price point and we struggle to see how Telekom Austria will be able to respond without cannibalising its existing revenue base."

Telekom Austria said it now expected full-year EBITDA to fall to 1.4 to 1.45 billion euros from 1.53 billion euros in 2011, versus a forecast in May of 1.5 billion euros.

Revenues are now expected to fall to 4.2 billion euros from 4.45 billion in 2011, against a previous expectation of 4.4 billion euros.

The company also trimmed its forecasts for capital expenditure and operating free cash flow. ($1 = 0.8142 euros)

(Additional reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Michael Shields and Sophie Walker)