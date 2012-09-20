BRUSSELS U.S. based cable operator Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) launched a 1.96 billion euro ($2.56 billion) bid on Thursday for the shares in Belgian peer Telenet (TNET.BR) it did not already own.

Liberty already owns 50.4 percent of the group and has been the controlling shareholder of Telenet since Feb 2007.

Liberty said in a statement that the offer price of 35 euros per share represented a 14 percent premium over the average closing price over the past month. The company's shares closed on Wednesday at 31.10 euros. ($1 = 0.7658 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)