NEW DELHI Norway's Telenor ASA (TEL.OL) has not stated any compensation amount in its letter to the Indian government on a possible arbitration after its licences were ordered cancelled by the country's top court, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

"However, we will seek compensation for all investment, guarantees and damages," Glenn Mandelid said in an email to Reuters.

The Times of India newspaper earlier reported the Norwegian company was seeking nearly $14 billion (8.77 billion pounds) in damages.

